Tulane star quarterback Michael Pratt is expected to be a game-time decision against Ole Miss on Saturday, sources told ESPN.

Pratt injured his left knee against South Alabama late in the game last Saturday and has been limited in practice. He is expected to warm up before the game and see how he feels before a final determination is made on whether he plays, sources said.

Pratt's knee issues come amid the backdrop of No. 24 Tulane hosting No. 20 Ole Miss in one of the biggest on-campus home games this generation.

Pratt is a fierce competitor, and the decision to play is going to balance his desire to participate in a big game versus his long-term health.

If Pratt can't play, Tulane is expected to start Kai Horton, a redshirt sophomore with some experience in big games. Last year, Horton came off the bench to rally Tulane to a 27-24 overtime victory against Houston with three touchdown passes.

Horton has one career start, in 2021 against Cincinnati, and helped Tulane stay in the game for three quarters against a Bearcats team that went to the College Football Playoff.

In the opener against South Alabama, Pratt played one of the best games of any quarterback in the sport in the opening week. He finished 14-for-15 with four touchdown passes and ran for 39 yards as Tulane cruised to a 37-17 victory.

With under six minutes remaining and Tulane on its final scoring drive of the day, Pratt sprinted out of the pocket on a third-and-10 play and got hit awkwardly by South Alabama safety Jaden Voisin. Pratt appeared to spin around in the air to avoid the tackle and went down at a strange angle.

He got up slowly after the play, which was on the sideline opposite Tulane's bench, and moved gingerly as he attempted to scurry across the length of the field. As he attempted to jog across, he appeared to be judicious in putting weight on his left leg. He did not go to the injury tent but rather rode a stationary bike while wincing and grabbing his left knee.

Pratt has started 36 career games, thrown for more than 7,400 yards and has 72 career touchdown passes. He is a strong NFL prospect who has endeared himself to fans in New Orleans by staying at Tulane despite NIL offers to blue-blood schools.

Tulane plays at Southern Miss next week and hosts Nicholls the following week before opening AAC play by hosting UAB on Sept. 30. Tulane is the preseason favorite to win the American Athletic Conference.