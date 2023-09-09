Best trolls from Week 2 in college football

Shedeur Sanders talks about his lack of respect for Matt Rhule and Nebraska after Rhule's comments about Deion Sanders in the offseason. (1:05)

It's Week 2 in college football and the trolls have come out.

A week after upsetting the TCU Horned Frogs, the Colorado Buffaloes defeated their longtime rivals, the Nebraska Cornhuskers, on Saturday. The Utah Utes rallied to beat the Baylor Bears on the road, and the Ohio State Buckeyes' offense finally got moving, easily beating up on a fellow Ohio team in the Youngstown State Penguins.

But while the games were entertaining, the real fun was saved for the online postgame celebrations.

Utah went on the road and struggled for most of the game against Baylor. Now, for those unaware, Waco, Texas, is the home of Dr Pepper. The soda was born there in 1885. There's even a Dr Pepper museum located less than 2 miles from Baylor's home field, McLane Stadium. You could say Utah crushed this game.

The Huskers and Buffaloes first met in 1898, and the rivalry has been largely owned by Nebraska. This year's version of the rivalry became a focal point of the young season, as coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes continue to be the biggest story of the college football season. After a slow start, Colorado poured it on in the second half, forcing four turnovers and stampeding the Huskers. Colorado went to the archives to find a crying Huskers fan.

The Buckeyes took care of business against the Penguins, then Brutus Buckeye led some flightless birds off an ice floe and, presumably, to their doom.