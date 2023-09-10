AMES, Iowa -- Iowa Hawkeyes safety Sebastian Castro had nearly reached the visitors' locker room when he first learned that coach Kirk Ferentz had won his 200th career game.

Then, Castro saw Ferentz.

"A big smile on his face," Castro said. "He was proud of us."

Ferentz, the longest-tenured coach in the FBS by six seasons, won his 188th game at Iowa (he had 12 wins at Maine from 1990 to 1992) as the Hawkeyes held off a late push by Iowa State to prevail 20-13 on Saturday. Iowa won its sixth consecutive game at Jack Trice Stadium and helped Ferentz become the 27th coach to reach 200 wins at an FBS school.

The 68-year-old Ferentz, who has led Iowa since 1999, said he doesn't track victories but was informed after last week's season-opening victory over Utah State that he had reached No. 199.

"I never certainly got into it for that reason," he said. "I wanted to win enough to keep my job, I figured that out, believe me. But it's more about the experiences and the people you get to work with. A lot of good people have come through this program."