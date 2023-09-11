CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Miami Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal says All-American safety Kamren Kinchens is in "good shape" after being carted off the field following a scary hit late in the Canes' win over Texas A&M.

Cristobal, in his weekly appearance Monday morning on WQAM radio in Miami, said all test results have been encouraging. Kinchens was released from a hospital Sunday.

Kinchens' family posted on social media a photo of him from the hospital bed, thanking people for their support and saying he was "doing better."