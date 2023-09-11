UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee will miss the next few weeks with a leg injury, coach Gus Malzahn announced Monday.

Plumlee was injured late in an 18-16 win over Boise State this past weekend while sliding on a 7-yard run to get UCF into field goal range for the game-winning field goal. Malzahn did not detail the nature of the injury, but said it does not require surgery.

UCF plays Villanova this week before playing its first-ever Big 12 game at Kansas State on Sept. 23. Timmy McClain, a transfer from USF Bulls, will start while Plumlee is out.

In a post on social media, Plumlee said, "I will be back!"

McClain started nine games as a freshman at USF. He played in the UCF opener against Kent State late in the game, going 3-for-5 for 53 yards, while adding two carries for 21 yards.

"JRP is one of the better quarterbacks in all of college football so when you lose somebody like that, everybody else has got to raise their level," Malzahn said. "That's our challenge. I'm confident we'll do that."