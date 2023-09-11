Defending champion and No. 1-ranked Georgia begins the week of the SEC opener with the status of stars on offense and defense in doubt.

Coach Kirby Smart on Monday said he didn't know if safety Javon Bullard or receiver Ladd McConkey would be available for Saturday's game against division opponent South Carolina.

Bullard, a preseason All-SEC first-team pick, sprained his ankle during Saturday's victory against Ball State and did not return. McConkey, an All-SEC second-team selection last season, has not dressed for either of the Bulldogs' first two games because of a back injury.

Bullard, who has five tackles this season and was Defensive MVP of the CFP National Championship Game in January, will not practice Monday. Smart said he likely wouldn't know more about his status until Wednesday.

"We've had guys in that position with that similar injury be able to play," Smart said. "But I'll have no clue until we get further in the week."

McConkey, a junior, led all Georgia receivers with 58 receptions last season and was tied for the team lead with seven touchdown catches.

"We're trying everything we can to get him back," Smart said of McConkey. "He's trying everything he can to get back."

Georgia, which is seeking to become the first team to win three consecutive national championships since Minnesota in 1936, is in the midst of a four-game homestead to open the season.

The Bulldogs' first road game is at Auburn on Sept. 30.