Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen has been released from the hospital and plans to be working for this week's home game against Akron.

Coen put out a statement Tuesday on X, formerly Twitter, thanking people for "all the support and prayers" during the past few days. Kentucky said the 37-year-old suffered what it described as a "medical episode" Sunday while working in the team's football offices.

"I'm doing much better, thankful for the care I received at UK Chandler Hospital, and can't wait to see you Saturday at Kroger Field - Go Cats!" Coen posted.

Coen returned to Kentucky as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in January after a season as Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator. He also spent 2021 as Kentucky's offensive coordinator and helped develop quarterback Will Levis. Coen called offensive plays for Kentucky's wins against Ball State and Eastern Kentucky to open the season.

He was a record-setting quarterback at UMass who played in the Arena Football League before beginning his coaching career in 2010 at Brown.