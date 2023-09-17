        <
        >

          AP college football poll reaction: What's next for each Top 25 team

          play
          Colorado fans rush the field after game-sealing INT in 2OT (1:03)

          Colorado's defense makes the game-sealing interception in double overtime and Colorado fans celebrate by rushing the field. (1:03)

          • ESPN staffSep 17, 2023, 02:08 PM ET

          The new AP Top 25 college football poll is out.

          No. 1 Georgia was tested, falling behind 14-3 at the half before storming back to win its 20th in a row. Florida State escaped with a win against Boston College, while Michigan and Ohio State kept rolling. And Colorado mounted a furious comeback late to take down rival Colorado State in double overtime.

          What does it mean for the new AP Top 25? Let's break down the rankings.

          Stats courtesy of ESPN Stats & Information.

          All times Eastern

          No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs

          Previous ranking: 1

          2023 record: 3-0

          Week 3 result: Defeated South Carolina 24-14

          Stat to know: After trailing by double digits at halftime for the first time at home since 2015, the Dawgs rebounded to become only the eighth SEC team to win 20 games in a row.

          What's next: Saturday vs. UAB, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

          No. 2 Michigan Wolverines

          Previous ranking: 2

          2023 record: 3-0

          Week 3 result: Defeated Bowling Green 31-6

          Stat to know: RB Blake Corum ran for 101 yards and added two more scores, giving him six touchdowns through three games this season.

          What's next: Saturday vs. Rutgers, noon

          No. 3 Texas Longhorns

          Previous ranking: 4

          2023 record: 3-0

          Week 3 result: Defeated Wyoming 31-10

          Stat to know: The Longhorns are 3-0 for the first time since 2012. Entering the season, Texas was one of only four Power 5 teams not to have a 3-0 start in the past decade.

          What's next: Saturday at Baylor, 7:30 p.m., ABC

          No. 4 Florida State Seminoles

          Previous ranking: 3

          2023 record: 3-0

          Week 3 result: Defeated Boston College 31-29

          Stat to know: After throwing two touchdown passes, QB Jordan Travis now has 79 total TDs at Florida State, putting him two behind Chris Weinke for most in school history.

          What's next: Saturday at Clemson, noon, ABC

          No. 5 USC Trojans

          Previous ranking: 5

          2023 record: 3-0

          Week 3 result: Idle

          Stat to know: So far this year, on the heels of last year's Heisman campaign, QB Caleb Williams has completed 55 of 70 passes for 878 yards, 12 touchdowns and no interceptions.

          What's next: Saturday at Arizona State, 9:30 p.m.

          No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes

          Previous ranking: 6

          2023 record: 3-0

          Week 3 result: Defeated Western Kentucky 63-10

          Stat to know: The Buckeyes were paced by Marvin Harrison Jr.'s five receptions for 126 yards, helping spark a Buckeyes offense that scored more points against Western Kentucky (63) than it did in its first two games combined (58).

          What's next: Saturday at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m., NBC

          No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions

          Previous ranking: 7

          2023 record: 3-0

          Week 3 result: Defeated Illinois 30-13

          Stat to know: After forcing only two turnovers combined in their first two games, the Nittany Lions forced five against the Illini.

          What's next: Saturday vs. Iowa, 7:30 p.m., CBS

          No. 8 Washington Huskies

          Previous ranking: 8

          2023 record: 3-0

          Week 3 result: Defeated Michigan State 41-7

          Stat to know: Michael Penix Jr.'s 1,332 passing yards through three games (473 on Saturday) are the most through a team's first three games since Davis Webb (Cal) and Patrick Mahomes (Texas Tech) in 2016.

          What's next: Saturday vs. Cal, 10:30 p.m., ESPN

          No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

          Previous ranking: 9

          2023 record: 4-0

          Week 3 result: Defeated Central Michigan 41-17

          Stat to know: Dating back to last season, the Fighting Irish have scored 40 or more points in five consecutive games, the longest streak in program history.

          What's next: Saturday vs. Ohio State, 7:30 p.m., NBC

          No. 10 Oregon Ducks

          Previous ranking: 13

          2023 record: 3-0

          Week 3 result: Defeated Hawai'i 55-10

          Stat to know: Bo Nix became Oregon's second QB in the past 20 years (joining Marcus Mariota) to throw eight touchdown passes with a 75% completion percentage in the team's first three games.

          What's next: Saturday vs. Colorado, 3:30 p.m., ABC

          No. 11 Utah Utes

          Previous ranking: 12

          2023 record: 3-0

          Week 3 result: Defeated Weber State 31-7

          Stat to know: The Utes are now 22-0 in nonconference home games since joining the Pac-12 in 2011.

          What's next: Saturday vs. UCLA, 3:30 p.m.

          No. 12 LSU Tigers

          Previous ranking: 14

          2023 record: 2-1

          Week 3 result: Defeated Mississippi State 41-14

          Stat to know: QB Jayden Daniels completed 30 of 34 passes, good for 88.2%, which is the best single-game completion percentage in LSU history with a minimum of 25 pass attempts.

          What's next: Saturday vs. Arkansas, 7 p.m., ESPN

          No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide

          Previous ranking: 10

          2023 record: 2-1

          Week 3 result: Defeated South Florida 17-3

          Stat to know: Alabama's 17 points were its fewest against an unranked opponent since 2014 against Arkansas and fewest against an unranked nonconference opponent since it was upset by Louisiana-Monroe in Nick Saban's first year in Tuscaloosa.

          What's next: Saturday vs. Ole Miss, 3:30 p.m., CBS

          No. 14 Oregon State Beavers

          Previous ranking: 16

          2023 record: 3-0

          Week 3 result: Defeated San Diego State 26-9

          Stat to know: D.J. Uiagalelei threw a 75-yard touchdown pass -- the longest completion of his career -- and ran for another score in the win.

          What's next: Saturday vs. Washington State, 7 p.m.

          No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels

          Previous ranking: 17

          2023 record: 3-0

          Week 3 result: Defeated Georgia Tech 48-23

          Stat to know: The Rebels have scored 158 points in three games, the second most the team has scored in its first three games of a season.

          What's next: Saturday at Alabama, 3:30 p.m., CBS

          No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners

          Previous ranking: 19

          2023 record: 3-0

          Week 3 result: Defeated Tulsa 66-17

          Stat to know: Oklahoma's five interceptions on Saturday were the most for the Sooners in a game since 2003.

          What's next: Saturday at Cincinnati, Noon

          No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels

          Previous ranking: 20

          2023 record: 3-0

          Week 3 result: Defeated Minnesota 31-13

          Stat to know: QB Drake Maye became the fifth UNC quarterback to post multiple 400-yard passing games, while Nate McCollum's 15 receptions tied for fourth most in a game in program history.

          What's next: Saturday at Pitt, 8 p.m., ACC Network

          No. 18 Duke Blue Devils

          Previous ranking: 21

          2023 record: 3-0

          Week 3 result: Defeated Northwestern 38-14

          Stat to know: This was Duke's third consecutive win by 20 or more points, marking only the second time in the past 60 years that has happened.

          What's next: Saturday at UConn, 3:30 p.m., CBSSN

          No. 19 Colorado Buffaloes

          Previous ranking: 18

          2023 record: 3-0

          Week 3 result: Defeated Colorado State 43-35 (2OT)

          Stat to know: Colorado becomes only the fourth team to start 3-0 after losing 11 games the year before.

          What's next: Saturday at Oregon, 3:30 p.m., ABC

          No. 20 Miami Hurricanes

          Previous ranking: 22

          2023 record: 3-0

          Week 3 result: Defeated Bethune 48-7

          Stat to know: Miami has scored 35 or more points in each of its first three games for the first time since 2016.

          What's next: Saturday at Temple, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

          No. 21 Washington State Cougars

          Previous ranking: 23

          2023 record: 3-0

          Week 3 result: Defeated Northern Colorado 64-21

          Stat to know: QB Cameron Ward accounted for five touchdowns in the first half -- four passing, one running -- as the Cougars rolled ahead of their Pac-12 debut against Oregon State.

          What's next: Saturday vs. Oregon State, 7 p.m.

          No. 22 UCLA Bruins

          Previous ranking: 24

          2023 record: 3-0

          Week 3 result: Defeated NC Central 59-7

          Stat to know: The Bruins used six rushing touchdowns to earn their first win by more than 50 points since 2012.

          What's next: Saturday at Utah, 3:30 p.m.

          No. 23 Tennessee Volunteers

          Previous ranking: 11

          2023 record: 2-1

          Week 3 result: Lost to Florida 29-16

          Stat to know: Tennessee, which hasn't won at Florida since 2003, scored the third-fewest points of the Josh Heupel tenure.

          What's next: Saturday vs. UTSA, 4 p.m., SEC Network

          No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes

          Previous ranking: 25

          2023 record: 3-0

          Week 3 result: Defeated Western Michigan 41-10

          Stat to know: Leshon Williams rushed for 145 yards on only 12 carries as the Hawkeyes put up a season high in points.

          What's next: Saturday at Penn State, 7:30 p.m., CBS

          No. 25 Florida Gators

          Previous ranking: NR

          2023 record: 2-1

          Week 3 result: Defeated Tennessee

          Stat to know: Trevor Etienne had a career-high 172 yards, the second most all-time for a Florida player against Tennessee.

          What's next: Saturday vs. Charlotte, 7 p.m., ESPN+