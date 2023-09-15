It's Week 3 of the college football season, and the uniform combinations are starting to heat up.

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers unveiled a clean helmet colorway for their road matchup against the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes. Multiple schools are suiting up in uniforms for a special cause or sharing new all-black looks for a crowd blackout. The Louisville Cardinals became the latest to break out a new icy white uniform.

Here are some of the best uniform combinations for Week 3 of college football:

Black threads

A renewed rivalry game warrants a uniform change. The Maryland Terrapins welcome the Virginia Cavaliers at home Saturday with a new all-black jersey. The new additions were unveiled in August and will debut this weekend. The two teams haven't squared off since 2013 in a rivalry that dates back to 1919.

The Montana Grizzlies used a forest-themed hype video to introduce a new black ensemble. The Grizzlies will wear the uniforms against the Ferris State Bulldogs this weekend.

Uniforms for a cause

The Boston College Eagles will once again don their Red Bandana uniform in honor of Eagles alum Welles Crowther, a volunteer fireman who died on Sept. 11, 2001, while rescuing people from the South Tower of the World Trade Center. Crowther saved as many as 18 people that day while breathing with the use of a cloth, becoming known as the "Man with the Red Bandana," according to Boston College.

Worn with honor.



The Red Bandanna uniform #ForWelles pic.twitter.com/2AIQq0r3lr — Boston College Football (@BCFootball) September 12, 2023

The UAB Blazers are rocking all-black uniforms for the first time since 2006. The new look is to support the Smile-A-Mile organization with 100 patients being represented.

For the first time since 06, UAB is rocking black uniforms on Saturday in honor of Smile-A-Mile, an organization that provides hope and healing for families during the childhood cancer journey. 100 patients will be represented this weekend.



🔗: https://t.co/4xAQS1BH1i#WinAsOne pic.twitter.com/yYgnxGcTkY — UAB Football (@UAB_FB) September 11, 2023

Helmet heat

Facing a ranked Buckeyes team on the road demands a standout performance, and Western Kentucky's new helmets should make them hard to miss on the field.

The TCU Horned Frogs travel south to face the Houston Cougars, and they are not going empty-handed. TCU will debut special purple helmets that complement their all-white uniforms.

Heading south in style. 🟣⚪️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/RSiEpzdZd1 — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) September 13, 2023

Icy white threads

Louisville will dress in all white for its home Big Ten matchup against the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Miami (Ohio) RedHawks are pulling up to face the Cincinnati Bearcats in one of the nicest white uniforms.

Pulling up in the icy whites this week🥶



Week 3 Uniform Reveal ⚪️⚪️⚪️#RiseUpRedHawks | 🎓🏆 pic.twitter.com/GvempLSQLN — Miami Football (@MiamiOHFootball) September 13, 2023

With a road matchup against the Clemson Tigers, it's all-white jerseys for the Florida Atlantic Owls.

Hottest uniform combos

Few do uniforms as well as the Oregon Ducks. This week, they combine green helmets, cleats and jerseys with yellow pants.

The Eastern Washington Eagles are going all-red for their matchup against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions.