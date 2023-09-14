Stephen A. Smith explains how he would respond after Colorado State coach Jay Norvell took issue with Deion Sanders wearing a hat and sunglasses during his news conferences. (1:05)

Week 3 location

"College GameDay Built by The Home Depot" heads to the Front Range on Saturday, Sept. 16, at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, where the Colorado State Rams face the No. 18 Colorado Buffs. Hosted by Rece Davis and featuring Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, Pete Thamel and reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims, this premier pregame show airs from 9 a.m. to noon ET on ESPN and ESPNU.

Where to go

"College GameDay" will be held at Business Field on the University of Colorado campus. The pit will open at 6:30 a.m. ET and fans can line up early.

Why we're excited for CSU at CU Boulder

The Buffs are one of a few teams with two Power 5 wins under their belt, thanks in no small part to QB Shedeur Sanders throwing for over 900 yards and six touchdowns in two games.

Colorado cornerback Travis Hunter has jumped into the Heisman race, an award that rarely gives serious attention to defensive players.

Keep "College GameDay" going

Christine Williamson, Harry Douglas and Harry Lyles Jr. return with "Countdown to GameDay Live." The social and digital pregame show will be live each week at 8:30 a.m. ET and is available across Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and the ESPN App.

Watch Colorado State take on No. 18 Colorado at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN App.

