Best signs from 'College GameDay' at Colorado State-Colorado

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes have been the biggest story of college football since before the season began. Then CU started winning. Now the Buffs are the epicenter of the sport, with "College GameDay" descending on Boulder, Colorado, for the Rocky Mountain Rivalry that is CU vs. Colorado State (10 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Colorado opened the season with an upset of the TCU Horned Frogs and followed that with a convincing win over the struggling Nebraska Cornhuskers. In that time, Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders and do-it-all player Travis Hunter have become superstars in the sport. At 2-0, Colorado has already surpassed its win total from last season. With a win over the Rams, CU would become just the fourth team to start a season 3-0 after losing 11 or more games the prior season, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

CSU, which opened its season with a 50-24 loss to the Washington State Cougars, might not give Colorado the biggest of tests, but in-state rivalries are always tricky.

With these two teams meeting for the first time since 2019, the fans in Boulder were ready. Here are the best signs from "College GameDay":

We like the new look 🏔 pic.twitter.com/Uxp8QG0EBj — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 16, 2023