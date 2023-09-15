Nick Saban tells Pat McAfee he has no plans to retire and discusses Alabama's loss to Texas. (2:17)

Alabama appears to be making a change at quarterback.

Sophomore Tyler Buchner is expected to start over Jalen Milroe when the 10th-ranked Crimson Tide play at South Florida on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC), sources told ESPN's Chris Low. Buchner, who transferred from Notre Dame in the spring, took the majority of first-team reps in practice this week, sources said.

Milroe started the Crimson Tide's first two games, but he threw two interceptions in Alabama's 34-24 loss to Texas last week.

Buchner played under Alabama offensive coordinator Tommy Rees last season when both were at Notre Dame. He played in mop-up duty during Alabama's season-opening 56-7 win over Middle Tennessee, completing 3 of 5 passes for 27 yards.

Buchner began last season as Notre Dame's starting quarterback before getting injured in the season's second game. He returned for the Gator Bowl, accounting for five touchdowns while also throwing three interceptions, including a pick-six, in Notre Dame's 45-38 win over South Carolina.

The news of Buchner starting was first reported by 247Sports.