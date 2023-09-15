If Colorado coach Deion Sanders gets his way, everyone around Boulder will be wearing sunglasses for this weekend's Rocky Mountain Showdown with Colorado State.

In response to comments from Colorado State coach Jay Norvell, Sanders gifted the hosts of "First Take" and "The Pat McAfee Show" with pairs of Prime 21 sunglasses from Blenders. He also passed them out to Colorado players during a team meeting Thursday.

During his radio show Wednesday, Norvell took a shot at Sanders' habit of wearing a hat and/or sunglasses during media interviews.

"I sat down with ESPN today. And I don't care if they hear it in Boulder. I told them, 'I took my hat off, and I took my glasses off.' And I said, 'When I talk to grown-ups, I take my hat and my glasses off.' That's what my mother taught me," Norvell said. "They're not going to like us, no matter what we say or do. It doesn't matter. So, let's go up there and play."

Sanders told McAfee that he didn't love Norvell's comments initially, even though they provided the latest motivation for Colorado after a 2-0 start.

"I didn't like that it happened because it's another [Black coach]," Sanders said. "We started out right? He was complimenting me, I was complimenting him, but it just took a quick left. What happened? Who got to him? After what he said previously, it threw me off and I started, I really started to contemplate, what happened? Why would you go into that direction? You know me, you know how I get down. If we really want to talk, I can do this. I'm pretty good at this, but I don't need to, because the kids, they're ready."

Sanders added that he doesn't believe in trap games, but the Colorado State matchup, ahead of games against Oregon and USC, has been ratcheted up after Norvell's comments.

"My kids are now on a 10," Sanders said. "They are ready to play this game and they can't wait to play this game. We can't wait to get it on."