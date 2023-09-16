Nebraska tight end Arik Gilbert was arrested Friday in Georgia on suspicion of burglary, his second arrest in the past month.

According to police records in Lumpkin County, Georgia, Gilbert is facing charges of smash-and-grab burglary and obstruction of officers.

Gilbert, who grew up in Marietta, Georgia, located southwest of Lumpkin County, was previously arrested Aug. 29 in Lincoln, Nebraska, on suspicion of felony burglary after police found him carrying a bag out of a liquor and vape store. He's accused of stealing $1,600 worth of products from the store.

Gilbert was awaiting an eligibility ruling from the NCAA following his second transfer -- from Georgia to Nebraska -- at the time of his first arrest.

He was still listed on Nebraska's roster as of Friday night. A team spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"When we took Arik, we knew we had a good group of people who could help him through some of the issues he's dealing with in his life," Nebraska coach Matt Rhule said following Gilbert's arrest in August. "[We] had been really proud of the job he had done in the spring and summer. To be honest, during camp he's had some struggles. He's been working to overcome them."

Ranked as ESPN's No. 6 overall recruit in the 2020 class, Gilbert began his career at LSU and had 35 receptions for 368 yards as a true freshman. He initially elected to transfer to Florida after the season but ended up selecting Georgia.

Gilbert was not with the Bulldogs much in 2021 because of personal issues, and he recorded only two receptions in three games last season.

In January, he elected to transfer to Nebraska. Since Gilbert has already used his one-time transfer exemption, he would need a waiver from the NCAA to be eligible this season.