Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt is a game-time decision to play on Saturday at Southern Miss, sources told ESPN. Pratt is still dealing with a knee injury he suffered in the fourth quarter of a win over South Alabama in Week 1. He missed last week's 37-20 loss to No. 20 Ole Miss.

Pratt's practice participation increased significantly this week compared with last week, according to sources. He did not dress for the Ole Miss game.

Pratt is expected to dress and go through warm-ups in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, on Saturday, sources said. A decision is not expected until close to kickoff.

Backup quarterback Kai Horton, who played well early against Ole Miss, took some reps with Tulane's first team in practice this week. If Pratt is unable to go, Horton would get the third start of his career.

Horton finished 15-for-37 for 231 yards and one touchdown and one interception in last week's loss to the Rebels.

Pratt is considered the top quarterback in the American Athletic Conference. He endeared himself to Tulane fans by staying at the school despite opportunities dangled from high-profile suitors in the offseason.

He has emerged as a solid NFL prospect after passing for more than 7,400 yards and 72 touchdowns in 36 career games at Tulane.

Pratt injured his left knee on a quarterback run play with about six minutes remaining in the 37-17 win over South Alabama.

Tulane hosts FCS Nicholls next week before opening AAC play against UAB on Sept. 30.