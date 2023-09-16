Trevor Matich and Roddy Jones give the teams they trust and don't trust the most after the first two weeks of the season. (1:38)

Third-ranked Florida State will be without three starters against Boston College on Saturday, sources told ESPN.

The Seminoles will play without two starters on the offensive line, as left tackle Robert Scott Jr. and center Maurice Smith are both expected to miss their second consecutive game.

Safety Akeem Dent is also out after getting injured against Southern Miss last week. He's started 32 career games for the Seminoles.

FSU enters the game as heavy favorites, but will also be battling the elements. Heavy winds and rain are expected in Chestnut Hill from Hurricane Lee's trip through the area. That could drastically alter the gameplan for the Seminoles, who enter the game with the country's No. 4 scoring offense.

FSU entered the season with more than 200 career starts among its offensive linemen, giving the Seminoles one of the deepest and most experienced units in the country. That will be tested again on Saturday.

Scott got injured against LSU in the opener and was replaced by Bless Harris, who would make his third start for the Seminoles. Darius Washington is expected to start again for Smith at center, and he's experienced enough that he's in his fifth season making starts on FSU's offensive line. This would mark his third career start at center.

A Florida State victory on Saturday would set up a showdown at Clemson next weekend. FSU hasn't beaten Clemson in the past seven tries.