Ole Miss is battling injury issues heading into Saturday night's game against Georgia Tech. Leading receiver Tre Harris is out, sources told ESPN, while Rebels coach Lane Kiffin told ESPN's Laura Rutledge that leading rusher Quinshon Judkins is doubtful for the game.

Harris left the 37-20 win over Tulane last week in the first quarter after scoring his fifth touchdown in five quarters of play. A transfer from Louisiana Tech, Harris was seen with a knee brace on the sideline afterward.

Judkins was extremely limited in practice this week with an upper body injury. He led the SEC in rushing last season as a freshman, but has been limited to 108 yards on 31 carries through his first two games this season. Quarterback Jaxson Dart has been the No. 17 Rebels' second leading rusher this season with 77 yards on 18 attempts.

Injuries have slowed Ole Miss on offense. Tight end Caden Prieskorn, a transfer from Memphis, has yet to play this season and is expected to miss his third straight game against Georgia Tech. Receiver Zakhari Franklin, who transferred from UTSA, has also not played this season after recovering from a knee scope this summer.

One of Kiffin's concerns through the first two games has been the Ole Miss running game. The Rebels are averaging 116 rushing yards through two games after averaging 200 yards or more on the ground in each of Kiffin's first three seasons. Dart is off to a hot start throwing the ball. He's passed for 601 yards, six touchdowns and one interception.