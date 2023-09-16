Syracuse tight end Oronde Gadsden II will miss the rest of the season with a Lisfranc injury, the school announced Saturday.

Gadsden, an All-ACC selection, was injured in the first quarter against Western Michigan last week. In a statement, Gadsden said it was too early to think about his future and a possible departure for the NFL.

"I'm very disappointed that I have to miss the rest of the season due to injury, but will now turn my focus to supporting my teammates for the remainder of the year and rehabbing so that I can come back better than ever," Gadsden said. "With regards to my future and the possibility of declaring for the NFL Draft, I haven't even begun to think about that. Right now, I'm only worried about helping the team in any way I can from the sidelines."

Last season, Gadsden had 61 receptions for 969 yards and six touchdowns. He led all tight ends nationally in receiving yardage.

Gadsden's father played six seasons in the NFL, finishing with 3,252 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns for the Miami Dolphins.