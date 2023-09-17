Iowa marching band honors Caitlin Clark during Hawkeyes' football game

For all the talk about the Iowa Hawkeyes' offense on the football field, it has no such questions on the basketball court. Not while Caitlin Clark is still playing in Iowa City.

Clark, a unanimous All-American in the 2022-23 season, was second in the nation in scoring at 27.8 points per game. She led the Hawkeyes to a Final Four upset of the South Carolina Gamecocks, before falling to the LSU Tigers in the national championship game. Clark, who is going into her senior season, won every major player of the year award last season.

During Saturday's Iowa football game against the visiting Western Michigan Broncos, the Hawkeyes' band paid tribute to Clark during the halftime show.