Travis Hunter is shaken up after a big late hit from Colorado State's Henry Blackburn, and later is taken to the hospital. (0:40)

BOULDER, Colo. -- Colorado two-way player Travis Hunter left Saturday night's game against Colorado State and was taken to a local hospital, the school announced.

Hunter started and played wide receiver and cornerback in the first half but did not return to the game after halftime. He had two catches and two tackles before exiting.

Hunter stayed down briefly after taking a late hit in the first quarter, but it is unclear if that was when he suffered the injury. No official reason for his departure was provided.