Coach Prime on win: 'To be great, you have to be resilient' (0:47)

The eyes of the college football world were on Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday night as No. 18 Colorado -- coached by Deion Sanders -- hosted Colorado State.

In the lead-up to the game, Colorado State coach Jay Norvell made comments seen as a direct dig at Sanders' proclivity for wearing sunglasses and a hat in news conferences.

While Colorado was nearly a four-touchdown favorite, the Buffaloes needed a 98-yard drive at the close of regulation to tie things up, and won the game 43-35 in a double-overtime thriller capped off by a Trevor Woods interception.

The crowd at Folsom Field included celebrities like Lil Wayne, who led the team onto the field, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who was the guest game picker on ESPN's "College GameDay," and NBA star Kawhi Leonard, who was spotted on the sideline:

And Kawhi Leonard is here pic.twitter.com/jkO4O93gzU — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) September 17, 2023

Watching from afar, LeBron James offered his support to two-way star Travis Hunter after Hunter was knocked out of the game by a late hit:

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Travis Hunter — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 17, 2023

After the game, James had high praise for Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders:

SHEDEUR YOU'RE A PROBLEM!!!! ⭐️🫡 — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 17, 2023

And another QB famous for his late-game heroics also chimed in:

ESPN's Robert Griffin III likes what Deion Sanders is building in Colorado:

Colorado Fans storming the field after beating a team they were favored to beat, is the clearest example of the hope Coach Prime has brought to a fan base that hasn't won or had this type of spotlight in a long time. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 17, 2023

While former NFL All-Pro Richard Sherman is giving the Buffs QB some love in the race for the Heisman Trophy:

Shedeur Sanders

78% Completion Percentage

1251yds 10TDs 1 Int

3-0#HeismanWatch — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) September 17, 2023

Speaking of the younger Sanders, he is putting together quite a season. According to ESPN Stats & Information, Sanders is the first FBS player in the past 20 seasons with 30 completions and a 70% or higher completion percentage in each of his first three games. He's also the third FBS player in the past 20 seasons with 100 completions, 10 passing touchdowns and a 75% completion percentage in his first three games (Colt Brennan and Graham Harrell are the others). He is the first player in Colorado history to throw for 300 yards or more in each of his first three games.

So just how wild was the comeback? According to ESPN's win probability model, Colorado's chances to win fluctuated wildly in the final stretch:

12%: Colorado State increases its lead to 11 with a Dallin Hooker touchdown catch in the fourth quarter.

40%: Alejandro Mata kicks a 41-yard field goal to cut the Colorado deficit to eight.

Less than 1%: Paddy Turner's punt puts the ball at the Colorado 2-yard line with 2:06 remaining.

52%: Shedeur Sanders throws a touchdown pass to Jimmy Horn Jr. with 36 seconds left on the clock.

76%: Michael Harrison scores his second touchdown of overtime.

100%: Trevor Woods intercepts Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi to seal the victory.