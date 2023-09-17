Arizona State is dealing with a rash of injuries at quarterback, with opening-week starter Jaden Rashada likely to miss another month and two others suffering injuries Saturday.

Sun Devils coach Kenny Dillingham told reporters that Rashada, who did not play in Saturday's 29-0 loss to Fresno State, is expected to miss four to six weeks with an injury that has bothered the freshman since high school. The coach did not specify other details about the injury.

Then against the Bulldogs, Trenton Bourguet, who started Saturday, left after two drives with a foot injury. Dillingham said Bourguet will undergo an MRI.

Former Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne replaced Bourguet and suffered a leg injury, leaving sophomore Jacob Conover to finish the loss.

Dillingham left open the possibility of redshirting Rashada, the No. 27 overall recruit in the 2023 class who played in the first two games of the season after winning a camp battle to be starting quarterback.

Arizona State (1-2) was shut out for the first time since 2008 and the first time at home since 1988. The Sun Devils open Pac-12 play Saturday against No. 5 USC.

