FAU quarterback Casey Thompson will miss the remainder of the season after getting injured at Clemson on Saturday night, sources told ESPN.

Thompson tore both an ACL and medial meniscus, per ESPN sources, continuing a run of bad injury luck that has plagued his six-year college career.

FAU is expected to start Central Michigan transfer Daniel Richardson against Illinois this week. Richardson is an experienced quarterback who started 23 games at CMU.

Under NCAA rules, Thompson could receive a waiver to play a seventh season after getting injured in FAU's third game of the season. Players are eligible for medical redshirts if they've completed less than 30% of the season, which Thompson falls under.

Thompson entered this season having started 10 games for Texas in 2021 and 10 at Nebraska in 2022. Injuries impacted both those years, as he tore a labrum at Nebraska last September and injured a thumb in October of 2021. Both of those injuries hampered his play and eventually required surgery.

Thompson's transfer to FAU for his sixth year was tied, in part, to a reunion with former Texas coach Tom Herman. Thompson had committed to Herman out of high school and played for him at Texas.

Before the injury against Clemson, Thompson threw for five touchdowns, five interceptions and completed 63.3% of his passes for 509 yards this season.

Richardson completed 18 of 32 passes for 120 yards and an interception in place of Thompson against Clemson.