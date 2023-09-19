Stephen A. Smith heaps praise on Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and loves how he deals with having Deion Sanders as his father. (2:36)

Colorado's double-overtime victory against Colorado State, which ended in the early hours of Sunday in most of the country, drew 9.3 million viewers to make it the most-watched late-night college football game ever on ESPN.

Coach Deion Sanders' Colorado team did not kick off until after 10 p.m. ET and did not secure the victory until about 2:30 a.m.

Still, it was ESPN's fifth-most-watched regular-season game ever on the network for any time slot. That broadcast window for ESPN college football averaged about 1.7 million viewers last year.

It also was the most-streamed regular-season college football game of all time for ESPN.

No. 19 Colorado's first two games under Sanders were carried by Fox, with both slotted into the network's Big Noon game. The Buffaloes' victories over TCU and Nebraska averaged about 8 million viewers for Fox.

Colorado faces No. 10 Oregon on Saturday in a game scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on ABC.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.