A new college football week means more uniform heat from around the country.
The No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish are going green for their home meeting with the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes. The UTEP Miners will debut a special camouflage combination, and the Indiana Hoosiers are suiting up in their highly touted "Ghost" threads.
Here are some of the best uniform combinations for Week 4 of college football:
Unique combinations
The Fighting Irish face the Buckeyes at home for the first time since 1996, prompting a special look from the home team. Notre Dame will debut a brand new all-green uniform.
Game Week— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 18, 2023
🆚 Ohio State
📆 Saturday, Sept. 23rd
🕝 7:30 pm ET
📺 NBC#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/ynYQN0tKNv
The No. 10 Oregon Ducks welcome the most talked about team in America, the No. 19 Colorado Buffaloes, this weekend in Eugene. The Ducks are coming prepared with a new uniform combination.
Cutting edge.— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) September 20, 2023
Game 4 uniform combo - featuring heat activated, color-changing @usnikefootball Vapor Edge KF Dunks.
#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/r0TnTH9zYH
UTEP will try to sneak up on the UNLV Rebels with its new camouflage uniform.
Special camo for @UTEPFB 👀— UTEP Miners (@UTEPAthletics) September 18, 2023
🆚 UNLV
🗓️ Sept. 23 | 7 p.m.
🎟️ https://t.co/mexsljj4ne@AudiElpaso pic.twitter.com/8OxsC3XdWb
White threads
For the "Ball at the Beach," the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers unveiled their white uniforms in icy fashion.
🧊🧊🧊 #WhiteOut#BALLATTHEBEACH | #FAM1LY | #TEALNATION pic.twitter.com/0AvdBkiU0v— Coastal Football (@CoastalFootball) September 20, 2023
The No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes are traveling to face the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions during Penn State's famous "White Out" game and are coming prepared. The Hawkeyes are debuting an alternate version of their road uniforms: white jerseys paired with black helmets and pants.
⚫️⚪️⚫️— Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) September 19, 2023
🐤 at 🦁#Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/u9fAAbBhBG
The Utah State Aggies are having their own version of a white out game against the James Madison Dukes.
⚪️ 𝗪𝗘𝗔𝗥 𝗪𝗛𝗜𝗧𝗘 to The Mav this Saturday! ⚪️— USU Football (@USUFootball) September 18, 2023
🎟➡️ https://t.co/3qSqJ96YSg#AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/0g4AgZFPC8
The BYU Cougars have worn all white uniforms before, but this weekend is the first with a white face mask.
𝙂𝘼𝙈𝙀 𝙁𝙊𝙐𝙍 𝙏𝙃𝙍𝙀𝘼𝘿𝙎 ⚪️⚪️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/A4JyiHASvG— BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 18, 2023
Week in and week out, the TCU Horned Frogs have one of the hottest uniforms in college football. This weekend is no different.
white black white for game 4 ⚪️⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/YfsFFouSxF— TCU Football (@TCUFootball) September 21, 2023
Dark mode
The Indiana Hoosiers have one of the more traditional threads in college athletics. This weekend, however, the Hoosiers will take on the Akron Zips in new all-black uniforms.
⚪️🔴⚫️ BACK IN BLACK ⚪️🔴⚫️— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) September 19, 2023
Thanks to @adidasFballUS - we're wearing the Ghost uniforms against Akron on 9/23. pic.twitter.com/ocBNNN9f4C
It's a huge home matchup for the No. 21 Washington State Cougars who face the No. 14 Oregon State Beavers. The Cougars have a history with all black uniforms, but are debuting a new alternative this weekend.
out the vault...🎞️📈😤@McDonalds #GoCougs | #WAZZU | #CVE23 pic.twitter.com/DM0ngwwqLE— Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) September 20, 2023