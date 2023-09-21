Pat McAfee is joined by Bobby Carpenter and A.J. Hawk to break down Saturday's big game between Ohio State and Notre Dame. (2:26)

Week 4 location

"College GameDay Built by The Home Depot" goes midwest on Saturday, Sept. 23, at Notre Dame Stadium in Notre Dame, Indiana, where the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes take on the No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Hosted by Rece Davis and featuring Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, Pete Thamel and reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims, this premier pregame show airs from 9 a.m. to noon ET on ESPN and ESPNU.

Stream College GameDay | College football schedule | College football news

Where to go

"College GameDay" will be held at Library Lawn on the University of Notre Dame campus. The pit will open at 6:30 a.m. ET, and fans can line up early.

Click here for more details on "College GameDay," including directions, parking instructions and everything else you need for No. 6 Ohio State at No. 9 Notre Dame on Sept. 23.

Why we're excited for OSU at Notre Dame

Ohio State heads to South Bend feeling better about its offensive backfield, where quarterback Kyle McCord responded well last week after being named the starter, and running back TreVeyon Henderson is starting to recapture his 2021 form.

According to ESPN's Stats & Information group, the Buckeyes have a 5-2 record against the Fighting Irish that is the second best, trailing only University of Chicago, by any team to face Notre Dame at least four times. This matchup will be a test of Notre Dame's current strength.

Notre Dame heads into this matchup with its latest green jersey, a decades-old Fighting Irish tradition of the past 25 years.

Keep "College GameDay" going

Christine Williamson, Harry Douglas and Harry Lyles Jr. return with "Countdown to GameDay Live." The social and digital pregame show will be live each week at 8:30 a.m. ET and is available across Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and the ESPN App.

Keep up with No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Notre Dame on the ESPN App.

For everything about "College GameDay" this season, check back with our "College GameDay" home page periodically.