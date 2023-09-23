Best signs from 'College GameDay' at Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

Tim Tebow expects Kyle McCord will be just fine heading into Ohio State's top-10 matchup with Notre Dame. (1:01)

Why Tim Tebow is confident in Kyle McCord vs. Notre Dame (1:01)

Week 4 of the college football season is loaded. Of the six AP-ranked games, "College GameDay" is in South Bend, Indiana, on Saturday for the meeting between the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes and the No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Both teams are among the College Football Playoff contenders, and these two blue-blood programs are meeting for just the eighth time in their history. The Buckeyes are 5-2 all time against the Irish, including last year's 21-10 win in Columbus, Ohio.

The prime-time matchup caps a day of amazing conference showdowns, but first we get "College GameDay." Here are the best signs from the day: