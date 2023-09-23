Vince Vaughn and Lee Corso make their predictions for No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Notre Dame. (1:27)

In a Week 4 which has been loaded with high-profile ranked matchups, the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes and No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish take center stage in primetime.

The Buckeyes are 5-2 all-time against the Irish and have one of the best all-time winning percentages against Notre Dame. Ohio State won last's year's meeting, but these are different teams than those that met in Columbus to open the 2022 season.

Behind transfer QB Sam Hartman, the Irish have scored 40 or more points in four straight games for just the second time in their history. Hartman is fifth in the nation in passing yards and sixth in total QBR. Running back Audric Estime is leading FBS in rushing. Ohio State's offense started slowly but has gotten on track since last week against Western Kentucky. Marvin Harrison Jr. is leading the team in receiving and has multiple 70-plus-yard touchdown catches.

The game should have major College Football Playoff implications. Here are the top plays, takeaways and reactions from the game: