Missouri quarterback Brady Cook will start against Memphis on Saturday in St. Louis, a source told ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Cook was a full participant in practice on Friday, per a source, after being limited earlier in the week with a knee injury suffered in the Tigers' 30-27 win over Kansas State, in which he threw for 356 yards and two touchdowns.

He'd been deemed questionable on Wednesday after missing practice on Tuesday.

Cook spent most of last season playing through a shoulder injury that required offseason surgery, as he tore his labrum against Kansas State last season.

Cook is coming off one of the best games of his career. He began the season sharing snaps with Sam Horn in the South Dakota Coyotes game, but he has since played well, including delivering Missouri to one of the program's biggest wins in recent years Saturday when kicker Harrison Mevis booted a game-winning 61-yard field goal to topple the defending Big 12 champions.

Missouri (3-0) is off to its best start since 2018 after wins over South Dakota, Middle Tennessee and Kansas State.