Deion Sanders credits Oregon for the Ducks' win over Colorado, but notes this is the worst the Buffaloes are going to be. (1:15)

Week 4 of college football was tabbed as the biggest of the season thus far.

It started hot with the Florida State Seminoles getting a dramatic overtime win over the Clemson Tigers and featured some salty and surprising games all over the place and a prime time matchup that lived up to the hype.

The loaded Week 4 led to some epic trolling.

The Buckeyes and Irish were locked in a defensive battle for much of the game. Then Kyle McCord led OSU on a game-winning drive that was capped by Chip Trayanum's last-second TD run. In the end, all the luck belonged to the Buckeyes.

The trolling in this one started before the game even kicked off. Oregon coach Dan Lanning said during his pregame speech that Colorado was "fighting for clicks" while his team was "fighting for wins." For what it's worth, the Ducks' mascot -- no stranger to clicks in its own viral universe -- got some buzz for its pregame trolling of Deion Sanders. Coach Prime had made the white cowboy hat his fashion accessory of choice in Boulder. The Duck stole his look while destroying a clock that read "PRIME."

The city of Cincinnati is particular about its chili. It's unique compared with versions from other parts of the country, served on top of pasta and beans -- something that might be unheard of for other regional chilis -- and Skyline Chili is its flagship brand.

The Sooners made their first trip to the Queen City for a Big 12 game. Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel threw for 322 yards and had two scores while OU's newly improved defense held the Bearcats to 376 total yards.

To celebrate, Jonah Laulu and Dasan McCullough had a healthy swig of Skyline.

Utah's defense was the story. It scored on a pick-six on the first play from scrimmage and held UCLA to its second-lowest point total as an AP-ranked team since 2007. The Utes certainly caged up Chip Kelly's offense.

With the Iron Skillet rivalry going on hiatus in 2025, SMU is running out of time to get the trophy back across town from Fort Worth to Dallas. The Frogs have won the past two games against the Mustangs. While it wasn't quite Peak Hypnotoad, the animated amphibian was back to celebrate with the trophy.

The Canes didn't sweat a trip to Philadelphia and ran for 323 yards on the Owls. They went on a "Temple Run." Get it?

Ran all over Temple 😤



42 ATT | 323 YDS | 2 TD pic.twitter.com/63UC55d81v — Miami Hurricanes (@MiamiHurricanes) September 23, 2023

Florida State Seminoles 31, Clemson Tigers 24

The Noles got their first win over the Tigers in the past seven games. The last time FSU won in Death Valley was in 2013 when FSU routed Clemson 51-14. On his way to a Heisman Trophy and BCS title, Jameis Winston had a legendary pregame speech before that game. He brought back memories of 2013, tweeting after FSU ended its long drought.