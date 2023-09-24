The Buckeyes extend their lead over Notre Dame, but Marvin Harrison Jr. goes down with an apparent leg injury. (0:45)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Ohio State star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. had to be helped off the field after a lower right leg injury in the second half of Saturday's game against Notre Dame but was able to return.

Harrison was hurt when Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts crashed into him while blocking for running back TreVeyon Henderson, who scooted by for a 61-yard touchdown.

Harrison had to be helped off the field and didn't put any weight on his leg as he went to Ohio State's injury tent. But he emerged several minutes later and began jogging along the Buckeyes sideline. He was back on the field for Ohio State's next offensive possession, opening the drive with a 6-yard catch.

He finished with three catches for 32 yards as the Buckeyes beat Notre Dame 16-14 after a last second touchdown.

The son of Pro Football Hall of Fame wideout Marvin Harrison entered Saturday's game with 14 receptions for 303 yards and three touchdowns, including scores of 75 and 71 yards. He earned unanimous first-team All-American honors in 2022, when he was a Biletnikoff Award finalist and won the Big Ten's wide receiver of the year award with 1,263 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns on 71 catches.

ESPN's Mel Kiper projects Harrison as the No. 2 overall prospect for the 2024 NFL draft, behind USC quarterback Caleb Williams.