Texas' on-field success to begin the 2023 season -- highlighted by a Week 2 victory in Tuscaloosa over Alabama -- is translating to the recruiting trail.

Four-star offensive tackle Brandon Baker committed to Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns on Sunday night.

Baker (No. 39 in the 2024 ESPN 300), the No. 2 offensive tackle in the cycle, becomes the ninth ESPN 300 pledge for the Longhorns in a class ESPN has 17th in its latest team rankings.

Texas won out for Baker's pledge over Ohio State, Florida State, Oregon and Nebraska.

The Mater Dei High School (California) product would be the first ESPN 300 offensive tackle to sign with the program since Devon "DJ" Campbell, Kelvin Banks and Neto Umeozulu were all part of a 2022 class that was ranked fifth by ESPN.

Texas' offense has averaged 432.8 total yards through four games (seventh in the Big 12) and is fifth in the conference with 277 passing yards a game.