Four-star wide receiver Ny Carr decommitted from Georgia on Sunday, delivering a small hit to the country's top-ranked recruiting class.

Carr (No. 43 overall in the 2024 ESPN 300) was one of 10 top-100 prospects in a class that's extremely talent-laden. He had been committed to Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs since July 5, 2022, and he recently took an unofficial visit to Athens on Sept. 16 when Georgia beat South Carolina.

The 6-foot, 175-pound Carr had four receptions for 94 yards and a score in Colquitt County (Georgia) High School's 50-42 victory over Cedar Grove (Georgia) High School last Friday that aired on ESPNU.

Through five games this season for the Packers, he has 34 catches for 589 yards and nine touchdowns.

Carr has offers from Florida State, Miami, Auburn, Colorado, Florida, Michigan and Ohio State, among others.

According to Auburn's On3 site, Carr plans on attending Auburn's home game with Georgia on Saturday.