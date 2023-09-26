In the NIL era of college football, four players from the Iowa State Cyclones may have just cashed in on one of the more creative deals.

Myles Purchase, Tyler Moore, Tommy Hamann and Caleb Bacon have partnered with Iowa Pork to promote the pork industry.

Their combined surnames, "Purchase Moore Hamann Bacon," lead a marketing campaign encouraging more Iowans to buy pork and, specifically, more ham and bacon, according to a press release shared on Monday.

You asked. We Listened.



Celebrate the Cyclone win by Purchasing More Ham and Bacon!

"After the 'Hamann Bacon' photo went viral on social media following the Cyclones' season opener, we knew we had to jump on this opportunity," said Trish Cook, president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association, in a statement. "These four young men are not only great football players, they also have strong academic records, and great last names! We couldn't be more excited to work with them in this fun initiative to publicize Iowa pork."

The Iowa Park Producers Association will donate $1,000 worth of pork to each player's pantry of choice. Advertisements will also be run featuring the four players while "strategically using their names to encourage pork consumption."

The perfect NIL partnership that combines all our favorite things - PORK, football in Iowa and community!



Iowa Pork will be donating $1,000 of pork to each player's food pantry of choice. Food insecurity remains an issue for many people and we're honored to partner with these...

"I think it's a great way to promote Iowa pork producers too," Moore said.

The NIL era has led to other creative deals.

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs wide receiver Decoldest Crawford partnered with a local heating and cooling company last year. Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry naturally has a deal with Kool-Aid.