The college football season is heating up and the uniforms are following suit.
The No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers are bringing back their all-black uniforms for the third season in a row. The football in the matchup between the No. 19 Oregon State Beavers and the No. 10 Utah Utes will shine, but the teams' thread combinations might consume the conversation leading up to the meeting.
Here are some of the best uniform combinations for Week 5 of college football:
Dark mode
The Volunteers' all-black uniforms made an appearance for the first time since 1922 in their 2009 matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks. Those jerseys went on the shelf in 2021, but have returned once again in a matchup with the Gamecocks.
⚫️⚫️ Enter Darkness ⚫️⚫️#DICKSHouseofSportKNX pic.twitter.com/idEO40SAvc— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) September 25, 2023
The NC State Wolfpack host the Louisville Cardinals in a battle of teams with undefeated conference records. NC State will don all-black threads for the big ACC matchup.
Wanna get crazy?#BlackOut pic.twitter.com/16Eu9Obrbc— NC State Football (@PackFootball) September 25, 2023
For the third week in a row, the TCU Horned Frogs have one of the top uniforms in the country. A three-game winning streak is on the line with the West Virginia Mountaineers coming to town, and TCU is going back to black.
night mode: ACTIVATED ⚠️#GoFrogs | #AllSteakNoSizzle pic.twitter.com/eGZ3f4KL1d— TCU Football (@TCUFootball) September 27, 2023
Color coded
It's no secret that the No. 9 Oregon Ducks have one of the more creative uniforms in college football. But, the Ducks are going back to a classic combination on the road against the Stanford Cardinal this weekend.
No limits.— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) September 28, 2023
Game 5 uniform combo. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/NgmgzJx8m2
The Colorado State Rams yearly tradition of "Ag Day" returns this weekend with orange uniforms. The jerseys serve as a throwback to when Colorado State was known as Colorado A&M, an agricultural school.
Aggies. 🟠🟢— Colorado State Football (@CSUFootball) September 26, 2023
🎟️ https://t.co/YL5esSK9UB #Stalwart x #RamGrit 🐏 pic.twitter.com/cGSha6VikF
Hot uniform matchups
No. 19 Oregon State Beavers vs. No. 10 Utah Utes
The Beavers have a huge Friday Night matchup against the Utes under the lights. A special matchup means special uniforms and the Beavers are bringing back a fan favorite fit.
daaaaaaaaaaam pic.twitter.com/HM3AxhvB0S— Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) September 27, 2023
However, the Utes are coming prepared to face the Beavers, wearing black for the first time this season with some helmet heat.
𝗚𝗔𝗠𝗘 𝟱@Jmtafuna58 pic.twitter.com/3GDHZIH73s— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) September 27, 2023
BYU Cougars vs. Cincinnati Bearcats
Another week, another uniform combination for the Cougars. Last week, BYU wore all white for a road matchup with the No. 24 Kansas Jayhawks. The Cougars will sport all-royal threads as they return home to face the Bearcats.
𝐑𝐎𝐘𝐀𝐋 𝐑𝐔𝐒𝐇. pic.twitter.com/DLIDwrIf4J— BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 25, 2023
To match BYU's royal uniforms, Cincinnati is going icy white.
𝐆𝐀𝐌𝐄 𝟓 𝐅𝐈𝐓 🥶#Bearcats | @iconsolar pic.twitter.com/5eFXnb6b09— Cincinnati Football (@GoBearcatsFB) September 27, 2023