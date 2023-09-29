The college football season is heating up and the uniforms are following suit.

The No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers are bringing back their all-black uniforms for the third season in a row. The football in the matchup between the No. 19 Oregon State Beavers and the No. 10 Utah Utes will shine, but the teams' thread combinations might consume the conversation leading up to the meeting.

Here are some of the best uniform combinations for Week 5 of college football:

Dark mode

The Volunteers' all-black uniforms made an appearance for the first time since 1922 in their 2009 matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks. Those jerseys went on the shelf in 2021, but have returned once again in a matchup with the Gamecocks.

The NC State Wolfpack host the Louisville Cardinals in a battle of teams with undefeated conference records. NC State will don all-black threads for the big ACC matchup.

For the third week in a row, the TCU Horned Frogs have one of the top uniforms in the country. A three-game winning streak is on the line with the West Virginia Mountaineers coming to town, and TCU is going back to black.

Color coded

It's no secret that the No. 9 Oregon Ducks have one of the more creative uniforms in college football. But, the Ducks are going back to a classic combination on the road against the Stanford Cardinal this weekend.

The Colorado State Rams yearly tradition of "Ag Day" returns this weekend with orange uniforms. The jerseys serve as a throwback to when Colorado State was known as Colorado A&M, an agricultural school.

Hot uniform matchups

No. 19 Oregon State Beavers vs. No. 10 Utah Utes

The Beavers have a huge Friday Night matchup against the Utes under the lights. A special matchup means special uniforms and the Beavers are bringing back a fan favorite fit.

However, the Utes are coming prepared to face the Beavers, wearing black for the first time this season with some helmet heat.

Another week, another uniform combination for the Cougars. Last week, BYU wore all white for a road matchup with the No. 24 Kansas Jayhawks. The Cougars will sport all-royal threads as they return home to face the Bearcats.

To match BYU's royal uniforms, Cincinnati is going icy white.