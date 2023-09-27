Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman's foot injury, which was initially thought to be minor, is more serious than anticipated, and he will miss the rest of the season, according to sources.

Weigman suffered a broken bone in his foot in the Aggies' 27-10 win over Auburn on Saturday. X-rays were thought to be negative during the game, and Jimbo Fisher said Monday that Weigman was "day-to-day."

But, according to sources, further testing showed the injury to be a fracture and Weigman will need to rest to allow it to heal.

Weigman, a five-star recruit from Bridgeland, Texas, was named to ESPN's freshman All-America team last season, after starting four games, including setting an A&M true freshman record with 338 yards in his first start against Ole Miss, adding four touchdown passes. He has thrown for 979 yards with eight touchdowns and two interceptions this season, topping the 300-yard mark in two of three complete games.

Veteran SEC quarterback Max Johnson, who has reclassified as a sophomore after using his COVID eligibility year, came in for Weigman in relief on Saturday and threw two touchdown passes. The former LSU transfer started 14 games for the Tigers in 2020-21 before starting three games last year for the Aggies.

Johnson will start on Saturday when Texas A&M faces Arkansas at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas (noon ET, SEC Network/ESPN app).

The Houston Chronicle first reported the severity of Weigman's injury.