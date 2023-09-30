Best signs from 'College GameDay' at Notre Dame-Duke

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are featured on "College GameDay" for the second week in a row, but this time they won't have the home crowd (or signs). For the first time ever, the Duke Blue Devils host the football version of "GameDay."

Before this week, Duke was one of seven Power 5 schools to never have the show on campus. With quarterback Riley Leonard, the undefeated Blue Devils have earned the attention. They opened the season with an impressive win over the Clemson Tigers and have scored 38 or more points in their past three games.

Notre Dame arrives in Durham, North Carolina, coming off a heartbreaking 17-14 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes and can't afford another loss if it wants to stay in the College Football Playoff hunt.

It's not the Cameron Crazies this time, but the fans showed up at Duke. Here are the best signs from "College GameDay."

No one in Duke is holding back 😅 #CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/3atmGN7guh — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 30, 2023