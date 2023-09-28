Alabama linebacker Deontae Lawson, who ranks second on the team in tackles, is "very questionable" to play against Mississippi State, coach Nick Saban said Wednesday.

The No. 12-ranked Crimson Tide (3-1, 1-0) travel to face the Bulldogs (2-2, 0-2) on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET.

Lawson was sidelined during last weekend's win over Ole Miss with what Saban said was a "pretty good" ankle sprain. He has not been able to practice.

Lawson, a redshirt sophomore from Mobile, has 26 tackles, 2 sacks and 2 quarterback hurries.

If Lawson is unable to play, Alabama could turn to either Trezmen Marshall or Jihaad Campbell.

The Tide could also be without reserve offensive lineman Terrence Ferguson, who left Saturday's game with an injury.

Like Lawson, Saban said Ferguson is very questionable.