USC-Colorado live: Top moments, takeaways, social reactions

The hype around the Colorado Buffaloes came down to earth with Week 4's loss to the Oregon Ducks. Now Deion Sanders and CU welcome the USC Trojans and Caleb Williams, the reigning Heisman trophy winner.

The Buffaloes struggled in the 42-6 loss. Shedeur Sanders was held to just 159 yards passing while being sacked seven times. USC, on the other hand, is scoring on a historic pace. The Trojans have scored 220 points this season, the most they've scored through four games in school history.

Sanders has been pressured constantly this season. He has been sacked 22 times, the most in FBS. USC's defense has had more struggles this season. It's No. 71 in the country in defensive efficiency and missing a lot of tackles. The one thing it does, however, is sack the quarterback. The Trojans have 16 sacks on the season, tied for third-most in FBS.

Colorado games have been a scene this season This game could be a showcase of big plays. Here are the top moments, takeaways and reactions from the game: