Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter isn't holding a grudge against the player whose hit sent him to the hospital and cost him at least two games.

Hunter and Colorado State defensive back Henry Blackburn met Wednesday and went bowling together, a CSU spokesman confirmed to ESPN.

Hunter suffered a lacerated liver on a late hit out of bounds by Blackburn, who was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, in the first half of the Buffaloes' home victory Sept. 16. Hunter returned to the game but later went to a local hospital, where he was treated and released.

Hunter missed last week's loss to Oregon and will be out again Saturday when USC visits Colorado.

Blackburn and his family received threats, including death threats, during and after the game as a result of his campus address, home address and phone number being published online. Colorado coach Deion Sanders condemned the threats.

Hunter and Blackburn connected shortly after the game, and Hunter invited Blackburn back to Boulder, where Blackburn grew up and attended high school. Colorado State defensive back Ron Hardge III, whose brother Isaiah plays for Colorado, helped the two players connect.

Their Wednesday meeting will be part of an upcoming video for Hunter's YouTube channel, which has 252,000 subscribers. Both players donated money for their bowling game, with the winner selecting a charity that will receive the proceeds.

Hunter, a two-way star for Colorado, has 9 tackles, 1 interception and 2 pass breakups at cornerback. As a receiver, he has 16 receptions for 213 yards in three games.

Blackburn has 23 tackles and an interception in three games for CSU.