Week 5 location

"College GameDay Built by The Home Depot" returns to North Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 30, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, North Carolina, where the No. 11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the No. 17 Duke Blue Devils. Hosted by Rece Davis and featuring Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, Pete Thamel and reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims, this premier pregame show airs from 9 a.m. to noon ET on ESPN and ESPNU.

Stream College GameDay | College football schedule | College football news

Where to go

"College GameDay" will be held at Abele Quad on the Duke campus. The pit will open at 6:30 a.m. ET, and fans can line up early.

Click here for more details on "College GameDay," including directions, parking instructions and everything else you need.

Why we're excited for Notre Dame at Duke

While this weekend marks Notre Dame's 36th appearance on "College GameDay," it is Duke's first (at least for football).

This matchup will likely be one of the most physical games all weekend, according to ESPN analysts.

Fans and dissenters alike are interested to see if Duke's unique mantra will keep it undefeated against Notre Dame.

Keep 'College GameDay' going

Christine Williamson, Harry Douglas and Harry Lyles Jr. return with "Countdown to GameDay Live." The social and digital pregame show will be live each week at 8:30 a.m. ET and is available across Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and the ESPN App.

Keep up with the game on the ESPN App.

For everything about "College GameDay" this season, check back with our "College GameDay" home page periodically.