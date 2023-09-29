Alabama will be without its second leading tackler Saturday against Mississippi State, as redshirt sophomore middle linebacker Deontae Lawson is out with an ankle injury and could miss multiple games, sources told ESPN on Friday.

Coach Nick Saban said earlier in the week Lawson was "very questionable" to play against Mississippi State. Lawson was unable to practice this week, meaning the Crimson Tide will have to dip into their depth at a position that was already one of their least experienced on defense.

Lawson had recorded 26 total tackles this season, including 3.5 for loss, before exiting last week's Ole Miss game in the second quarter.

Sophomore Jihaad Campbell is slated to start in Lawson's place. Campbell filled in when Lawson left the Ole Miss game and finished with seven tackles.

Alabama is tied for second in the SEC with Florida in scoring defense (13.5 PPG) and held Ole Miss to 301 total yards last week.

BamaCentral.com first reported Lawson would miss the Mississippi State game.