Minnesota will be without Big Ten leading rusher Darius Taylor against Louisiana on Saturday because of a leg injury, a source told ESPN.

Taylor, a freshman, ranks No. 2 nationally with 133 yards per game and had 198 yards and two touchdowns before being injured late in Minnesota's overtime loss at Northwestern last week.

Senior Bryce Williams projects to start for Minnesota and get an uptick in carries. Williams has rushed 11 times for 30 yards this season.

The Golden Gophers (2-2) are looking to snap a two-game losing streak as they look ahead to a matchup with No. 2 Michigan next week.