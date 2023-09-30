Jason Bean keeps it and gets a big gain, he then would fumble but Daniel Hishaw Jr. picks it up and runs it in for a touchdown. (0:35)

Kansas recovers their own fumble for a TD (0:35)

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels did not start against Texas on Saturday after suffering from tightness in his back in pregame warm-ups.

Daniels has not been ruled out, but Jayhawks coach Lance Leipold said on the ESPN broadcast between quarters that Daniels was "questionable to doubtful" to play in the game.

Senior Jason Bean started for KU, the 15th start of his Jayhawks career.

Daniels, the Big 12's preseason player of the year, also missed the season opener against Missouri State with the back issue, which has lingered since fall camp.