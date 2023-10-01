Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy was taken to a hospital after sustaining a significant leg injury in Saturday's game against South Carolina.

McCoy's lower right leg bent awkwardly when he was tackled by South Carolina's Marcellas Dial following a 17-yard reception. Trainers attended to McCoy on the field before he was carted off. He was then taken to UT Medical Center for evaluation. Tennessee coach Josh Heupel will provide an update on McCoy following the game.

The senior entered Saturday's game as Tennessee's second-leading receiver with 196 yards on 15 receptions. He had two receptions for 21 yards before the injury.

McCoy was ESPN's No. 27 overall recruit in the 2019 class. He initially attended USC, where he caught 21 passes in 2020. McCoy did not play for USC in 2021 and then transferred to Tennessee, where he was second on the team in receptions (52) and receiving yards (667) last season.