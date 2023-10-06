Pitt quarterback Phil Jurkovec started taking snaps at tight end this week in practice, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Thursday.

A source confirmed the move to ESPN, saying it was likely Jurkovec would remain there for the rest of the year.

Jurkovec, a transfer from Boston College, has struggled as the Pitt starting quarterback this season. The Panthers, currently on their open date, are 1-4 this season, and Jurkovec is No. 13 in the ACC in passing yards per game with 163.6.

Coach Pat Narduzzi has continually defended Jurkovec -- even after he went 8-for-20 for 81 yards and three interceptions in a loss to West Virginia in Week 3. But with the Panthers ranking No. 13 in the ACC in scoring offense, change seemed inevitable.

Backup Christian Veilleux, who played against North Carolina in Week 4 after Jurkovec was knocked out of the game, would be next in line to start.