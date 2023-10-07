Before they take the field as college football players on Saturdays, several of the top recruits in the 2024 ESPN 300 are playing underneath the lights on weeknights.

Joey Olsen, one of two tight ends in USC's 19th-ranked class (Walter Matthews, No. 108 overall in 2024), had a big night Thursday. Olsen (No. 197 overall in 2024) caught 11 passes for 151 yards and three touchdowns for Lakeridge High School (Oregon) in a 30-9 triumph over Tigard High School (Oregon).

He wasn't the only future Trojan to show out this weekend.

Wide receiver Ryan Pellum (No. 95 overall in 2024) came down with this fantastic touchdown grab early Friday in Millikan High School's (California) tilt against Lakewood High (California).

And then there's Julian Lewis, widely considered the top player in the 2026 class. Lewis, who committed to Lincoln Riley's program in August, was his usual cool customer on Friday. He threw for 455 yards, accounting for six total touchdowns, for Carrollton High School (Georgia) in a 56-24 victory on Friday against East Coweta High School (Georgia).

Here's how some of the nation's other top recruits fared this week:

QB D.J. Lagway (committed to Florida)

Lagway (No. 18 overall in 2024) kept doing his thing for Willis High School (Texas) on Thursday, displaying the precision that has many Florida fans excited for his arrival.

Lagway, the second-best dual-threat QB in the class, completed 23 of his 29 passes for 392 yards with five touchdowns and an interception in a 56-17 victory over College Park High School (Texas) that moved the Wildkats to 7-0 on the year. Through seven games, he has thrown for 2,292 yards with 36 touchdown passes and just four interceptions while running for 346 yards and five scores.

LB Myles Graham (committed to Florida)

Graham (No. 56 overall in 2024) has the Florida bloodlines flowing, following in his father Earnest's footsteps by committing to Billy Napier and the home state Gators.

The younger Graham displayed why he'll be one to watch in The Swamp during Buchholz High School's 35-7 win over Gainesville High on Thursday.

Fumble recovery by @gatorsfb commit @MylesGraham2_. The #Bobcats are in prime scoring position following the turnover. pic.twitter.com/wgertNeDBj — Alexander Vafeas (@AlexanderVafeas) October 6, 2023

Napier has put in the time on the trail and it's paying off -- Florida's 12 ESPN 300 prospects highlight the third-best class in the country.

WR Perry Thompson (committed to Auburn)

Thompson (No. 40 overall in 2024) made waves when he changed his commitment from Alabama to Auburn in late July.

He continues to show his explosiveness when he has the ball in his hands, and he came up big when Foley High School (Alabama) needed him Thursday in a 21-17 win over Fairhope (Alabama).

Through six games, the highest-ranked prospect in Auburn's class has 33 receptions for 467 yards and four touchdowns. ESPN has Hugh Freeze's first full class on The Plains ranked 18th overall.

CB Devin Sanchez (No. 12 in 2025 ESPN 300)

Sanchez is one of the most coveted players in the 2025 cycle. He showed his versatility as a playmaker on special teams in North Shore High School's (Texas) 31-21 win over Summer Creek High School (Texas) on Thursday.

Sanchez, who is the second-ranked cornerback in the junior class, owns 33 scholarship offers, with Alabama, Ohio State, LSU, Oklahoma and Texas among them.

WR Micah Hudson (committed to Texas Tech)

Five-star wideout Hudson (No. 13 overall in 2024) likely surprised some when he announced his choice of Texas Tech on Sept. 11. Joey McGuire and the Red Raiders snagging the Lake Belton High School (Texas) star is likely to pay huge dividends for a class ranked 23rd overall.

Just look at this punt return for a touchdown on Friday.

Hudson, who had 33 catches for 677 yards and eight touchdowns heading into the weekend, is the highest-ranked prospect in Texas Tech history.

RB Caden Durham (committed to LSU)

Durham, headed to play for Brian Kelly in Baton Rouge, had a very good night Friday for Duncanville High School (Texas).

Durham (No. 174 overall in 2024), who came into the weekend with 334 rushing yards and seven touchdowns through four games, scored three first-half touchdowns (two rushing) in a 44-10 victory over Waxahachie High School (Texas).

5⭐️ LSU COMMIT Caden Durham with 3 TDs in the FIRST HALF!!! pic.twitter.com/NBSDpqlQrR — C1osen SZN (@c1osenszn) October 7, 2023

Durham is the fifth-highest ranked pledge in a 12th-ranked class Kelly is compiling.