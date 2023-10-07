Ohio State will be without running back TreVeyon Henderson for its game against Maryland on Saturday.

No reason was given on Ohio State's availability report before the game, but Henderson was listed as out along with five other Ohio State players. Henderson played in the game against Notre Dame two weeks ago and had 14 carries for 104 yards and a touchdown in the 17-14 win against the Irish.

He leads the team in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns on the season with 295 yards and five touchdowns and had not been listed as questionable or with any issues before this game. He did miss six games last season because of a broken bone in his left foot that required surgery.

The offense will now rely on Miyan Williams and Chip Trayanum to split the duties with Henderson out. Trayanum has 146 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries this season, while Williams has 73 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries.

Williams led the team in rushing yards last season with 825 yards and 14 touchdowns while filling in for the injured Henderson, so he has experience in this situation and has shown he can help carry the load in the past.