          Best signs from 'College GameDay' at Oklahoma-Texas

          Corso's Pick: Oklahoma vs. Texas (1:10)

          Baker Mayfield and Lee Corso make their predictions for the Red River Rivalry between No. 12 Oklahoma and No. 3 Texas. (1:10)

          • Anthony Gharib, ESPNOct 7, 2023, 02:24 PM ET

          The Red River Rivalry brought the "College GameDay" crew to the State Fair of Texas for a huge matchup between the No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners and the No. 3 Texas Longhorns.

          Texas is off to its first 5-0 start since 2009, when the Longhorns went undefeated in the regular season. It already has two ranked wins this season, including one on the road against the then-No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide. Texas' Quinn Ewers has been on fire, throwing for 1,358 yards, 10 touchdowns and 1 interception in just four games.

          After a 6-7 season in 2022, Oklahoma comes to the Cotton Bowl with a 5-0 record behind the hot play of their own quarterback, Dillon Gabriel. He has thrown for 1,593 yards and 15 touchdowns plus four touchdowns on the ground.

          A ranked matchup added extra fuel to the historic rivalry and the fans showed up in droves at the state fair. Here are the best signs from "College GameDay."