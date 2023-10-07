COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Alabama senior defensive back Malachi Moore, who was injured in the first half of Saturday's game against Texas A&M and had to be helped from the field, will not return to the game, according to Alabama officials.

Moore was unable to put any weight on his right leg as two trainers helped him to the sideline. He was then taken by cart to the locker room. Moore, who plays Alabama's hybrid "star" position in the secondary, is one of the Tide's most versatile defensive backs.

Moore injured an ankle earlier this season in the opener against Middle Tennessee State but recovered in time to play the next week against Texas. Moore has started for parts of the past four seasons.